Illegal Betting Case: Luxury Cars Linked To YouTuber Seized By Probe Agency

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has carried out search operations at nine locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow and Varanasi on December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026 in connection with an illegal online betting and gambling case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to the ED, the premises searched are linked to social media influencer and YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi, as well as several online gaming and betting applications suspected of generating and laundering proceeds of crime.

Image of Anurag Dwivedi's Land Rover Defender seized by ED

During the searches, two high-end cars - a Land Rover Defender and a BMW Z4 - belonging to the YouTuber were seized or frozen under the provisions of the PMLA. Incriminating documents and digital devices were also recovered.

Image of Anurag Dwivedi's BMW Z4 seized by ED

Earlier, on December 17, 2025, the ED had conducted searches at 10 locations in Lucknow, Unnao and Delhi linked to Dwivedi. At that time, four luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour and Thar, were seized along with cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 lakh. The investigation revealed real estate investments in Dubai allegedly routed through hawala channels, while movable assets worth around Rs 3 crore in the form of insurance policies, fixed deposits and bank balances were frozen.

The probe was initiated based on an FIR registered by the West Bengal Police into illegal online betting operations. The ED stated that an online betting panel was being operated from Siliguri using mule bank accounts and digital platforms. The agency further alleged that Dwivedi actively promoted illegal betting platforms, received proceeds of crime through hawala and mule accounts, and acquired immovable properties in Dubai from such funds. He is currently stated to be residing in Dubai and has failed to appear before the ED despite multiple summons.

Earlier in the case, the ED arrested three accused and filed a prosecution complaint before the Special PMLA Court in Kolkata on August 1, 2025. Movable assets worth approximately Rs 27 crore have also been frozen or attached. Further investigation is underway.