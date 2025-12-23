"People See Indira In Her": Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi's PM Future

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, spoke to NDTV Tuesday on a range of topics, from talk of his wife as a future Prime Minister to the row over party leader Rahul Gandhi, his brother-in-law, and his visit to Germany while Parliament was in session.

On Priyanka Gandhi as a future Prime Minister – a prospect voiced cautiously but frequently by party insiders and supporters, and one not without appeal for many who see the likeness of ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Wayanad MP – Vadra told NDTV, "The people love her."

"Priyanka is working very hard… she learnt a lot from her grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and she has a very promising future. The people see Indira in her (but) she has her own capabilities."

"Priyanka raises her voice for people-centric issues… and even Congress MPs endorse her as a future Prime Minister," Vadra said of his wife, "And definitely the people look at her with that admiration… because she has actually worked very hard (for them). Wherever she is needed… she is always there. People have seen how she leaves overnight when she is needed."

The fresh round of whispers talking up the 53-year-old began after Congress leader Imran Masood declared, "Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate, like Indira."

"She is Priyanka Gandhi… the granddaughter of Indira, who inflicted so much damage on Pakistan those wounds still haven't healed. Make her PM and see how she retaliates."

Masood's comment was after the BJP declaring Priyanka Gandhi does not raise her voice in support of Hindu minorities in other countries; the reference was to the violence in Bangladesh.

Robert Vadra, meanwhile, didn't forget his brother-in-law, who is under fire from the BJP and the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc for skipping the final five days of this Parliament session.

"Rahul too is working very hard. They have politics in their blood… and I know they have lost loved ones for this country," he said, referring to their grandmother and father, ex-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, both of whom were assassinated. "In the future, they will be good leaders."

The businessman also spoke on the allegations of corruption and money laundering against him, insisting, as he has in the past, that there is no truth to the charges and the federal investigative agencies are being "misused" by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to target him.

"They have been after me even though I am not in politics. Every time there is an election they remember me. Whenever there are elections, some Enforcement Directorate team will be told 'go and raid him'," he declared, calling for politics and investigative agencies to be delinked.

On his own entry into politics, Vadra said, "There are a lot of people who want me (to be involved) … many people would like me to represent them from different parts of the country but the BJP will then say it is nepotism and dynastic politics So we will see what future brings..."

