'They Want Position...': Robert Vadra's Swipe At Leaders Who Left Congress

Robert Vadra indicated that he will join active politics "at the right time".

With several prominent faces leaving Congress, businessman Robert Vadra, who is the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, has said that these leaders were after "power and position" and exuded confidence of the party putting up a good fight in the Lok Sabha polls.

"It is not right to say that there is no trust in Congress. I have met these people, they have experience. Right now they feel like they need power or a ticket or seat but they don't put efforts into that. It needs effort. If you feel that your identity is based on being a minister and if that's not there...they shouldn't be worried. If they don't get the ticket, it doesn't mean that if any other party invites them, they run away," Mr Vadra told ANI in an interview.

"There is a legacy, the Congress has offered them a lot, have done lot of things for them, their family. When they are with Congress for generations, they should have some patience even if they feel difficulties or if it takes long to come back to power...power is not everything. We don't get angry with them, we bid them adieu for a good future. But people will see them and feel that they do not belong to any particular party and go where there is power or position. Only position matters to them," he added.

Mr Vadra was responding to a query about some prominent faces such as Vijender Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Gaurav Vallabh leaving the party to join BJP.

He said some leaders leave on not getting a ticket to contest polls.

"They don't think what Congress has done for them. They feel there should be position and identity so they leave when they do not get the ticket or if any other party makes an offer. We have been witness to this coming and going for years. When the times change, you will see many people will return. But the Congress party, INDIA bloc and the Gandhi family will raise their voice, fight for the people... I believe that we will be able to put up a good fight. We will work hard for the people and those who desire for change will support us. We will talk about women's safety, unemployment and development," he said.

Spelling out his interest to contest the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Vadra, has said that he gets to meet MPs from other political parties who make him offer to join their parties and also assure that they will ensure his victory in the election.

Mr Vadra also said that the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament.

Mr Vadra said he wants Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress general secretary, should become MP first and he can follow her."I always want that Priyanka (Gandhi) should become an MP first and she reaches parliament, and then I feel, I can also come. I feel that I should become (MP) with my hard work, with blessings of Sonia Gandhi and Congress party," he said.

"I will also say that because for so much time, I have been meeting people and there are MPs from other parties, when I meet them, they speak with me with love also and say come (to parliament) from our party and why are you taking so long and we will ensure that you win with a huge margin," he added.

While stating his ambitions to be an MP, Mr Vadra also talked of the leaders he meets understating "the troubles" he faces "every day".

Robert Vadra indicated that he will join active politics "at the right time".

"It is not that from different places in country, there are invites, it is also coming from different parties that you come from our side and we will support you because I have friendship with several people beyond party lines, they see my hard work, understand it, and the trouble I face everyday, they understand it. They feel that if you are in Parliament then the replies you give, you will be able to give on a big platform, and the work you am doing can be done on a large scale if you are in parliament. There are several invites, there is pressure and my thinking is to work harder and stay among people and I will take part definitely at the right time," he said.

Mr Vadra targeted Union Minister Smriti Irani, who represents Amethi, saying she does not visit the constituency frequently and people feel they made a mistake by electing her.

Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, a Nehru-Gandhi family stronghold, in one of the biggest upsets of the polls. Mr Vadra, who has indicated his electoral ambitions earlier too, said the Gandhi family has worked hard in Amethi and surrounding areas.

"They want a member of the Gandhi family returns, they will make him the person's victory with a huge margin, they also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi," he said. Vadra said that the decision on Amethi and Rae Bareli will be taken by the Congress leadership."I'm not saying that I will contest from Amethi or Priyanka will contest from Rae Bareli. The decision will taken by the Congress party," he said.

Mr Vadra said he joined hands with Priyanka Gandhi for Congress campaign in Amethi in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls.

"That time politics was very different, fear was sought to be created among people. We use to visit sensitive areas at night, put up posters, distributed bags, worked hard with our workers day and night and gave them trust that we are there and they should keep working in their areas and booths. They know how we hard we worked and there was brotherhood and love, which is still there," he said.

"The people with whom I worked...outside my office, residence...they send message through social media, they cut cake on my birthday, arrange langar or other service for people because they know I like this. People in the country see that I stay among people, work hard as much as possible for the disabled and blind children and spend all n charity. I visit on religious tour and they celebrate my birthday and celebrate festivals in my name and distribute among people there," he added.

Mr Vadra was asked if he could be a candidate from Amethi. Congress has not yet named its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli seats in Uttar Pradesh, where it is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Samajwadi Party.

Rahul Gandhi won the last Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala and is recontesting from the seat.

The Congress election committee in Uttar Pradesh had last month "unanimously recommended" that members of the Gandhi family should contest from Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha constituencies.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been representing Rae Bareli since 2004. She has now been elected to Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)