Won't Join Active Politics Till My Name Is Cleared: Robert Vadra

A Delhi court on Saturday extended his interim bail till March 19, in connection with a money laundering case.

All India | | Updated: March 07, 2019 00:30 IST
On February 28, Robert Vadra had indicated his interest to join active politics (File)


New Delhi: 

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday said he will not leave the country or take part in active politics till his name is cleared in the ongoing money laundering case.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them? I am always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise."

On February 28, Mr Vadra had indicated his interest to join active politics. He had also hinted that if and when he chooses to contest, he might do it from Moradabad.

"I was born in Moradabad and have spent childhood in Uttar Pradesh and I think I understand that area. However, I can stay anywhere and I believe I will be able to understand them."

A Delhi court on Saturday extended his interim bail till March 19, in connection with a money laundering case.

The Patiala House court also adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail to Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra.

The next hearing of the case will be on March 19, the court said.

