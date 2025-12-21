Karnataka Leadership Confusion Is Local, Not At High Command Level: M Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday clarified that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said, "The high command hasn't created any confusion. It exists at the local level." "How is it right to put the blame on the high command?" he asked.

Kharge further said the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

The Congress veteran also cautioned against claiming credit for the party's electoral success.

"Everyone has built the party. It's not any individual's effort. Congress has been built by party workers. Congress workers supported us," he said without naming anyone.

The opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha urged party workers to stop boasting about personal contributions and recognise the collective effort of the cadre.

The statement came amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

The Chief Minister had on Friday expressed confidence that the party leadership supported him to complete his full five-year term.

Asked about Shivakumar heading to Delhi to meet the Party high command, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I don't have information on the matter."

