Robbers Cut Off Woman's Feet To Steal Her Silver Anklets In Rajasthan: Cops

A case has been registered against unidentified people. (Representational)

Unidentified criminals allegedly chopped off the feet of a woman, said to be more than 100 years old, to steal the silver anklets she was wearing in Jaipur on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Galta Gate area in the morning hours, they added.

The victim, Jamuna Devi, a resident of Meena Colony, lives with her daughter and granddaughter. The woman, who is 108 years of age according to her family members, was dragged out of her house by the criminals , who chopped her feet off with a sharp weapon, stole the silver anklets she was wearing and fled the spot, Galta Gate Station House Office (SHO) Mukesh Kumar Khardia said.

He said the woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The SHO said evidence has been collected with the help of forensic experts and efforts are on to identify the accused by going through the CCTV footage obtained from the area.

A case has been registered against unidentified people.

The SHO said the injured woman is currently undergoing treatment at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here.

