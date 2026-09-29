Rights Body Flags Coaching Centre's Alleged Use Of Minors For Social Media

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint alleging that minor children associated with a purported coaching centre in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, were being scripted and repeatedly used in objectionable and politically charged social media videos.

According to the complaint, the children were featured in videos circulated through an Instagram account, raising concerns over their dignity, privacy and psychological well-being. The complaint also questioned whether the children's parents or guardians had given consent for their participation and whether the minors were being exploited for the creation and circulation of social media content.

The NHRC Bench presided over by Priyank Kanoongo has issued notices to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, District Magistrate, Etah, Managing Director and Country Head, Meta India and Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The authorities have been asked to submit Action Taken Reports to the Commission within two weeks.

The Commission has directed the Etah police to identify the children involved and ensure that appropriate measures are taken for their protection and counselling. The police have also been asked to ascertain the persons controlling the Instagram account through which the videos were circulated.

The NHRC has further directed the police to examine the role of adults involved in scripting, recording, uploading or otherwise facilitating the content featuring the minors. If the inquiry establishes that a cognizable offence has been committed, the Commission has directed that appropriate legal action be taken, including registration of an FIR.

The Commission has also sought information from Meta India on the repeated uploading and circulation of the content involving minors. Meta has been asked to explain how such content was allowed to be repeatedly uploaded and circulated on the platform and what measures were taken to restrict or remove it.

The company has also been asked to clarify whether any monetisation or other commercial benefit was generated from the content. The Commission has directed that relevant digital evidence be preserved while the matter is examined.

The NHRC has emphasised that the children should be treated primarily as minors requiring protection and assessment, rather than as subjects of the investigation. It has directed that the investigation focuses on identifying the adults or other persons responsible for scripting, creating, uploading, controlling, or commercially exploiting the content.

The Commission's directions come in response to allegations concerning the use of minors in social media content and the potential impact such activity could have on their dignity, privacy, and well-being.