'August 25' Big Reveal Leaves Users Disappointed, Rs 8.5 Crore Scam Allegations Surface

A social media claim about a promised video has sparked outrage online, with users alleging that a creator collected Rs 500 from people after asking them to follow a Telegram link. According to the claims being shared online, around 1 lakh 66 thousand people deposited the amount, taking the alleged collection to around Rs 8.5 crore.

According to the claims, it started with an account created with the name 25 August 2026. For a few days, the person behind the account posted reels declaring he would reveal something big on August 25 and that viewers wouldn't regret watching it. He also asked viewers to follow his channel.

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The videos gained significant traction and received a large number of views. Users then claimed that the person shared a Telegram link and asked people to follow it, saying the video would be released on Telegram as it would be deleted from Instagram.

As per the claims, people who followed the link were then asked to pay Rs 500. Social media users have alleged that around 1.66 lakh people paid the amount, resulting in a collection of nearly Rs 8.5 crore.

The claims further state that after the payment was made, the promised content was released. However, instead of the much-hyped big revelation, it turned out to be a motivational video.

The matter has since triggered widespread discussion on social media, with users posting videos and posts alleging a scam linked to the promised August 25 reveal.

(This report is based on claims circulating on social media. NDTV has not independently verified the allegations regarding the payments, number of users, or total amount collected.)