Rider Injured In Motorcycle Blast In Punjab Succumbs To Injuries

The biker was injured after the the fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries when the fuel tank of his motorcycle exploded in Punjab's Fazilka district, has succumbed to injuries, police said today.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will reach the site where the blast occurred, a senior officer said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, was going towards bank road from Old Sabzi Mandi in Jalalabad to meet a relative, police said.

When he reached near a bank, the fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded, wounding him, they said yesterday.

He was referred to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur Range) Jatinder Singh Aulakh told PTI today that an NIA team would visit the site for examination while a forensic team from Chandigarh is already there to carry out analysis and collect samples.

The area has been cordoned off and a team of senior police officers are present at the site, they said.