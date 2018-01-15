Rhino Shot Dead By Poachers In Kaziranga National Park

A combing operation has been launched to trace the poachers.

All India | | Updated: January 15, 2018 17:07 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rhino Shot Dead By Poachers In Kaziranga National Park

The poachers could not take away the horn of the dead rhinoceros

Kaziranga(Assam):  An adult female rhinoceros was shot dead by poachers in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO declared World Heritage site, a senior Forest department official said on Monday.

Forest guards at Daflang camp under Bagore range of Kaziranga National Park heard two gunshots around 9:10pm on Sunday and reacted immediately by firing six rounds in defence of the animals there, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Bikash Brahma told media.

Mr Brahma said because of the quick action of the forest guards the poachers could not take away the horn of the dead rhinoceros.

A combing operation has been launched to trace the poachers, the senior official said.

Comments
Close [X]
The incident was the first case of rhino killing by poachers this year.

Last year five rhinos were killed by poachers in Kaziranga National Park while in 2016, 18 rhinos were killed by poachers and their horns taken away.

Trending

Rhino shot by poachersKaziranga National ParkPoachers kill rhino

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupISROYogaLiving HealthyLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald TrumpBigg Boss 11Chief JusticePadmaavatJallikattuPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................