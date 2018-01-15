Rhino Shot Dead By Poachers In Kaziranga National Park

Forest guards at Daflang camp under Bagore range of Kaziranga National Park heard two gunshots around 9:10pm on Sunday and reacted immediately by firing six rounds in defence of the animals there, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Bikash Brahma told media.
Mr Brahma said because of the quick action of the forest guards the poachers could not take away the horn of the dead rhinoceros.
A combing operation has been launched to trace the poachers, the senior official said.
Last year five rhinos were killed by poachers in Kaziranga National Park while in 2016, 18 rhinos were killed by poachers and their horns taken away.