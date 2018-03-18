Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Congress Meet Address: Highlights

Comments
Here are the highlights of what the Defence Minister said:
- From when on has the Congress become protector of judiciary? Do I have to remind how Indira Gandhi treat the judiciary when one verdict went against them.
- Rajeev Gandhi in 1988, almost brought the bill (press bill) and durin g that phase how many case was filed against the media. Indira Gandhi blacked out the media. And their son and grandson is talking about press freedom.
- It is astonishing that the Congress president chooses to name the president of BJP and says he is a murder accused. He has been cleared by a court. The charge does not hold even though the charge was a complete conspiracy against him. It was a conspiracy based on fraud. and you continue to say this.
- And this by someone who is in charge, somebody who is out on bail in the National Herald case. Congress president is sharing the name of the father of the nation and he is out on bail.
- He is talking about agrarian crisis. Its because its election time. What has Congress done for so many years. They just want votes rather than solving the crisis.
- Double digit growth happened in BJP ruled states like Madhya Pradesh. What is the condition of Congress-ruled Karnataka?
- This kind of rhetorical language of a loser is not going to take them anywhere
- It is 48 years of Congress misrule vs 48 months of clean government led by PM Modi.
- The Congress party has stuck to its agenda, the agenda of peddling fakery. They are proponents of fake news.