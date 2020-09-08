Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest Will 'Silence' Her Supporters: Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan said, this arrest will silence all those who were standing with her (File)

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty will "silence" those supporting her.

"The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case. This arrest will silence all those who were standing with her," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput".

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant's death case.

