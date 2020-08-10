Rhea Chakraborty Posts WhatsApp Chats, Sushant Rajput's Sister Hits Back

Rhea Chakraborty shared WhatsApp screenshots of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages between her and boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput to strengthen her allegations that Mr Rajput had expressed concerns about his sister Priyanka Singh's behaviour towards her.

Vikas Singh, the family lawyer of the actor who was found dead at his Mumbai flat in June, in an interview to the website Pinkvilla alleged Ms Chakraborty accused Priyanka Singh of molesting her, which led to friction between her boyfriend and his sister.

In a WhatsApp screenshot shared by Ms Chakraborty, she said Mr Rajput wrote to her about his sister: "(To Priyanka) You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to attract attention playing a victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under alcohol, well my dear sister, there is our mother and there is god that my mother stood for taught me things, and you have committed a crime according to that. If you're blinded by your ego, God bless you because I'm not afraid and I will continue doing what I've done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let the god and nature decide what 'act' is right now."

In more WhatsApp messages, Ms Chakraborty alleged her boyfriend was worried that Priyanka had been trying to influence his roommate Siddharth Pithani to drive a wedge between the couple.

In another screenshot, Ms Chakraborty shared what she claimed Mr Rajput wrote to her: "...My sister is now manipulating Sid bhai, playing a victim card trying to divert this entire thing (that you and I are letting go) into me physically punishing her for the act. It's such a severe disappointment."

Mr Rajput's other sister Shweta Singh Kirti has denied his brother's girlfriend's allegations that Priyanka and Mr Rajput were not on good terms.

Shweta Singh Kirti posted videos on Facebook on an interview where Mr Rajput is heard saying he is close to his sister Priyanka. "I'm close to everybody, but one of my sisters is very close to me because she gets to me. The kinds of things we think are very similar," Mr Rajput says in the video.

"He admits he was closest to his sister Priyanka (Sonu Di) because she gets him..." Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on the video post.

Mr Rajput's family in Bihar has filed a police case against Ms Chakraborty, alleging she cheated him financially and drove him to death,

In his complaint to Bihar Police, Mr Rajput's father alleged Ms Chakraborty illegally transferred Rs 15 crore in tranches from his son's account. The investigation is following the money trail, the Bihar Police has said.

The Mumbai Police has denied allegations that they did not act on a warning by the family of Mr Rajput of a threat to him. The police said Mr Rajput's brother-in-law, who is a police officer, had been using his influence to sort out the actor's lack of contact with his family, allegedly at the behest of Ms Chakraborty.

Mr Rajput's family has asked the Supreme Court not to transfer the police case from Patna to Mumbai, as sought by Ms Chakraborty. The case is now being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation. A separate probe into alleged money laundering is going on under the Enforcement Directorate.