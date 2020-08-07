'Be Careful Who You Mess With': Sushant Rajput's Sister's Facebook Post

Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted a message on Facebook that appears to be a warning for those who are casting aspersions on the actor, who was found dead at his home in Mumbai in June.

Ms Kirti, an entrepreneur, posted the message hours after Mr Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate, which is looking into an alleged money laundering angle behind the actor's death.

"Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don't know who protects them in the spiritual world," Ms Kirti wrote and posted an illustration of Lord Shiva. Along with some hashtags like #justiceforsushantsinghrajput and #godiswithus, the actor's sister also wrote, "Har Har Mahadev".

Mr Rajput's family, who live in Patna, have accused Ms Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, alleging that she cheated the actor financially and mentally harassed him.

The centre has allowed the Bihar government's recommendation for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the Mumbai Police are also trying to crack the case on their own.

The Bihar Police is running a parallel probe after Mr Rajput's father KK Singh filed a complaint against Ms Chakraborty, accusing her of transferring money from his account, among other charges. The complaint alleged that Rs 15 crore in trances had gone missing from Mr Rajput's account.

In a statement before the Supreme Court, the Bihar government accused the Mumbai Police of helping Ms Chakraborty and obstructing its investigations. Ms Chakraborty has given no proof that the Patna Police is "biased against her" beyond "general and bald allegations", said Bihar, arguing against her petition to transfer the case filed by Mr Rajput's family in Patna to Maharashtra.

The actor's death was suicide, says the Mumbai Police, which is investigating whether he was driven by clinical depression and ugly rivalries in the film industry.

Widely acclaimed as a promising young actor, Mr Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.