Returning Home From Field, Man Shot Dead In UP: Cops

A 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was returning home from his field in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Akram, a resident of Sonbarsa village under Baldirai police station area, they said.

Akram was returning from his field on Saturday evening when he was shot in the head by unidentified assailants. As he did not reach home, his family members started looking for him and found him bleeding in a field outside the village, Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said.

Akram was rushed to a hospital from where doctors referred him to Lucknow for treatment. The victim died at a private hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday, he said.

Mr Barma said police teams have been formed to crack the case.

