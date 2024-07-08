Retired UP Cop, 72, Shoots Himself Dead With His Double Barrel Gun: Police

The incident took place around 1 pm on Monday, police said (Representational)

A 72-year-old retired police inspector allegedly shot himself on Monday with his double barrel gun, police said.

The retired police inspector named Rameshwer Dayal Gaur was living in Nehru Nagar colony of the city, they said.

The retired police inspector on Monday got his licensed gun released from a gun house, which was deposited there during the election as per the directions of the Election Commission, they said.

ACP Nandgram Ravi Kumar said that Gaur was allegedly depressed due to multiple health problems like enlarged prostate glands and sugar.

The retired inspector shot a bullet under his chin due to which he died on the spot, he added.

The body of the cop has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

