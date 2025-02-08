UP Delivery Agent Hits Customer, Damages Car After He Fails To Answer Call

A food delivery agent was outside the customer's house to deliver food. The man was on a long phone call and couldn't answer his phone. Enraged over a delay in taking the order, the delivery agent argued with the man, which later turned into a fight involving guns, knives and sticks.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad when Aadhar Choudhary ordered food from a food delivery app. A few minutes later, Nishant was at the man's door to deliver the food but the delay led to a fight and Nishant called half a dozen men from his village, Sikrod, to attack Aadhar and another man, Prince, who was also present in the house.

Nishant and the men who accompanied him fired a gun outside his house, which was captured on CCTV. The men with sticks broke into the Aadhar's house and smashed the windows of his Mahindra Scorpio and MG Hector, and his bike.

A video showed the MG Hector's front and rear windshields smashed, as well as all the windows and side view mirrors damaged.

Nandigram Assistant Commissioner of Police, Poonam Mishra, said the victims filed a complaint in which they said the delivery agent and the other men attacked them with knives and brutally assaulted them.

The police have registered a case on Aadhar's complaint and three people have been arrested in the case and an investigation is underway.

- with inputs from Vipin Singh Tomar