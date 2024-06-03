"Respond By 7 pm Or...": Election Body Dismisses Jairam Ramesh's Allegations

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's request for a week's time to file evidence to back up his allegations against Union minister Amit Shah, has been rejected by the Election Commission. He has been given time till 7 pm today to file his response, along with evidence that Mr Shah had called up and intimidated district officers ahead of tomorrow's counting of votes.

The Commission had earlier said they had received no complaints on the issue from any district magistrate or other officials. Mr Ramesh had sought a week's time to file his rebuttal.

"Your allegation that attempts have been made to influence the District Magistrates of around 150 Parliamentary Constituencies, who are also the ROs/DEOs, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process, scheduled for tomorrow," the Commission said in its response.

"As mentioned in Commissions letter dated 02.06.2024, no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by you. Therefore, the Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension," the letter read.

In absence of a response by due time, "it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter" and the Commission would take appropriate action," the letter read.

As the election ended on Saturday, Mr Ramesh, in a post on X, accused Mr Shah, the BJP's chief strategist, of calling up and intimidating collectors and district magistrates.

"So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is... Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch," his post read.

The Election Commission had immediately taken up the issue, saying it had received no complaints and demanded that Mr Ramesh produce evidence.

"You being a responsible, experienced and very senior leader of a National Party must have made such public statement, just before the day of counting, based on facts/ information you believe to be true," the Commission wrote.

"It is requested that details of 150 DMs to whom such calls have been allegedly made by the Home Minister along with the factual matrix/ basis of your information are shared," the Commission said. He was given time till 7 pm yesterday, in response to which, Mr Ramesh had sought more time.

"As you are aware, the process of counting of votes is a sacred duty cast upon every RO and such public statements by you tend to put an element of doubt and thus, deserves to be addressed in larger public interest," the Election Commission had added.