"Respect The Flag": Delhi Police Issues Guidelines For Tricolour Ahead Of CJP March

Shortly before Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) scheduled 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in central Delhi, the Delhi Police shared dos and don'ts about how to handle the Tricolour. The protocol is based on the Flag Code of India, the set of laws, practices and conventions that concern the display of the national flag of India. Ahead of the march, more than 6,000 personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the area to prevent any law-and-order situation.

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The CJP had on Wednesday announced the march at Connaught Place's Central Park amid a stand-off with Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. One of the triggers for the march is the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

In its guidelines post on X, the Delhi Police have said that the Tricolour must be hoisted in a respectable place where its dignity and distinctive identity are maintained.

The guidelines also emphasise that the national flag should never be hoisted at half-mast. "This can only be done on designated occasions under government directives."

The guidelines further say, "Never hoist the Tricolour upside down. The saffron colour should always be on top. The national flag cannot be used as a curtain or cloth in any form, even at private funerals."

It also advised not to make the Tricolour part of a dress or uniform. "Avoid printing or embroidering it on handkerchiefs, napkins, cushions, or dress material. The national flag should not have any writing or lettering on it."

"Do not use the tricolour to hold, carry, or cover any object. However, on special occasions and national days, flower petals may be placed on the flag before hoisting it. Display the Tricolour separately and prominently during the unveiling of a statue or monument. Do not use it to cover the statue or monument," the police further said on X.

Finally, the police said the national flag should not be allowed to fall on the ground or floor, or be dragged in water or used to cover any building.

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The Delhi Police has also urged people to stay away from CJP's Tiranga march. Prohibitory orders are in place in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

Ahead of the march, the police detained CJP founder Abhijit Dipke from his home. The police had earlier served Dipke a notice prohibiting him from holding a protest at Connaught Place, citing the risk of traffic disruption, stampede and threats to public safety.

Police have not granted permission for the march. They have offered to facilitate a select group of protesters to wave the national flag at an alternative location.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.