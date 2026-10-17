Protest vs Counter-Protest In UK Amid Row Over Poll Body Chief Gyanesh Kumar

A large group of demonstrators gathered outside the High Commission of India in London on Friday for a protest organised by the Student Federation of India (SFI) UK.

A smaller group of Indian government supporters convened a counter-protest to the "Stand in Solidarity" student demonstration demanding "accountability and transparency".

The demonstration on Friday followed an "Emergency Protest" earlier this week outside India House in London, called to "amplify" the demands of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) - including the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in India.

The two groups were kept apart by several Metropolitan Police officers, as both sides waved the Tricolour with a set of steps separating the two groups.

While chants of 'Azadi' and 'Saare Jahaan Se Achcha' rang out from the student group, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi' were countered by the group waving a large cut-out of the Prime Minister.

"We will not tolerate the erasure of votes. We will not tolerate police violence. We are here in defence of Indian democracy," SFI UK said in a statement.

The gathering was addressed by a number of speakers, who exhorted the crowd to respond to the counter-protesters with "Jai Bhim" and "Shame".

Meanwhile, the pro-government gathering attempted to make their voices heard over the loudspeaker with similar chants of "Shame".

Rahul Kale, a London-based entrepreneur with strong business links to India, was among the group.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has expanded global trade through a landmark FTA with the UK, opening new export opportunities," said Kale.

"I feel it is necessary for the protesters to understand that these protests in London for no reason hamper investor confidence and create unnecessary panic," he said.

Hirdesh Gupta, Founder-Director of Indian Expatriates in the UK (IDUK), added: "Today, we gathered at the High Commission of India to express our unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is working tirelessly for India's progress and prosperity."

There are further protests and counter-protests planned in London in the coming days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)