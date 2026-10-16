CJP Tiranga March Today: 6,000 Cops Deployed, Central Park Closed For Public

The Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday evening. The CJP has urged people to gather at the park at 5 pm carrying the national flag.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also appealed to its workers, supporters and the general public to turn out in large numbers.

Ahead of the planned gathering, the Delhi Police has put elaborate security arrangements in place, deploying around 6,000 police and paramilitary personnel. Additionally, 30 to 35 extra cameras equipped with audio and video recording capabilities have been installed to strengthen surveillance.

Central Park Shut

The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. It has warned that anyone found violating the orders will face legal action.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has informed the Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. It has also asked the police to prevent unauthorised entry into the park and ensure security.

Protesters at Connaught Place on Thursday

Photo Credit: IANS

Consequently, Central Park will remain closed to the general public on Friday and Saturday.

Read | Prashant Bhushan's 'Want Regime Change' Call, BJP Says 'We Told You So'

Special Security Arrangements

Following intelligence inputs suggesting the possibility of disorder and violence during the protest, the Delhi Police has stepped up security across Connaught Place and its surrounding areas.

The police have appealed to the public to refrain from participating in the protest, maintain peace and avoid any untoward incidents.

The police have also emphasised that the national flag must be displayed and the national anthem sung with due respect and in accordance with established protocols.

The 'Tiranga 11'

The police may facilitate a group of 11 people to sing the national anthem while holding the national flag.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police assured the High Court that it would take all necessary measures to maintain law and order. It said a group of 11 individuals could be allowed to sing the national anthem while holding the national flag at a suitable location, provided an appropriate venue was identified and all applicable rules were followed.

Protesters at Connaught Place on Thursday

Photo Credit: ANI

Traders Concerned About Impact On Business

Trader associations in Connaught Place and neighbouring markets have expressed concern that the protest could disrupt business.

They point out that market footfall typically rises significantly during the festive season. While acknowledging the need for security, traders have stressed that normal commercial activity should not be affected.

Read | "Rahul Gandhi Thinks Mobocracy Is The Way": Smriti Irani To NDTV

They have urged the police and the administration to ensure adequate security while preventing disruptions to business operations.

Traffic Likely To Be Affected From 3 PM

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of possible traffic disruptions in and around Connaught Place and New Delhi from 3 pm on Friday.

Commuters have been advised to use public transport wherever possible.

According to the police, traffic diversions may be introduced depending on the situation on the ground. Motorists have been urged to follow the instructions of traffic personnel on duty and avoid routes likely to be affected.

Traffic May Be Affected On These Roads

Traffic movement may be affected on several major roads in New Delhi, including Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath.

Disruptions are also expected in the vicinity of Rail Bhawan, Rafi Marg, C-Hexagon, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Windsor Place and Gol Dak Khana. The stretch of Ashoka Road between the GPO and C-Hexagon, as well as Tilak Marg, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road, may also be affected.

Delhi Police Appeals For Calm

The Delhi Police has reiterated that its priority is to maintain peace and law and order, ensure public safety, and protect public and private property.

It has urged people to abide by the law, refrain from creating any disturbance and ensure that normal activities in Connaught Place and surrounding markets are not disrupted.