US Woman In Delhi Praises India's Grocery Stores For Making Shopping Easy

Small neighbourhood shops make it easy for people to buy everyday items without travelling far from home. Kristen Fischer, an American woman living in New Delhi, recently shared why she loves India's grocery stores. In an Instagram video, she showed how a quick walk to a nearby shop helped her buy groceries for the day.

Fischer, who regularly shares glimpses of her life in India on social media, visited a local grocery store located less than a minute's walk from her home.

In the video, she was seen walking to the shop in the morning to buy groceries. Speaking to the shopkeeper in Hindi, she asked for two litres of full-cream milk and half a kilogram of curd.

After collecting the items and paying in cash, she began walking back home.

Watch Video Here:

Fischer explained that the shop was less than a minute away from her house and that she visited it to buy many everyday items.

She said that the short distance made shopping quick and convenient, allowing her to return home within a minute. She also expressed her love for the arrangement.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Fischer explained that one thing she loved about India was the presence of small shops across neighbourhoods.

She wrote that everyday conveniences were always a short walk away. She also praised kirana stores for their role in daily life in India, saying that they helped make the country function.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "You can also use Blinkit."

Another user noted, "It's good that you are giving business to small grocery shops."