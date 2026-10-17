1 Killed, 3 Injured As Truck Hits Bikes In Delhi's Dwarka, Driver Arrested

A man was killed and three others injured after a recklessly driven truck hit two motorcycles near a traffic signal in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred at 12.45 am near the Crescent Apartment crossing in Sector 18, they said.

The victim, identified as Gaurav, sustained a severe head injury. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, and his body has been preserved at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital mortuary, a police officer said.

The three injured were identified as Hitesh (18), Harshit (20) and Dhruv (23). Hitesh and Harshit were initially taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital and later referred to higher medical centres for further treatment. Dhruv was admitted to Max Hospital and was found unfit to give a statement, police said.

The truck driver, Hotam Singh (41), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, has been arrested.

Police have seized the truck, both motorcycles and other exhibits. A crime team inspected the accident site. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)