Gujarat Unveils Mega Bet Dwarka Corridor To Develop World-Class Spiritual Hub

NDTV has exclusively accessed latest development where the Gujarat government has initiated a sweeping redevelopment plan to transform the holy island of Bet Dwarka into a world class spiritual and eco tourism hub. Modelled after the iconic Kashi Vishwanath and Ujjain Mahakal corridors, the project aims to modernize facilities for millions of pilgrims visiting one of India's most revered pilgrimage destinations every year.

To accommodate the growing influx of devotees, the state revenue department has issued an official notification to acquire over one hectare of land across 31 survey numbers. A significant portion of the Jagatmandir complex will be opened up to construct modern infrastructure, with the Deputy Collector of Dwarka assigned to oversee land clearance and expedite legal processes.

The corridor initiative comes on the heels of the newly inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge connecting the mainland at Okha to Bet Dwarka. Built at a cost of approximately 1,200 crore rupees, the landmark bridge features footpaths adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna. It offers round-the-clock, all-weather road access, replacing the century-old reliance on ferry boats that were frequently halted during monsoon swells.

In tandem with infrastructural expansion, authorities are executing a firm anti encroachment drive on land surrounding the shrine. Emphasizing the project's priority for devotees across India and globally, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi stated that unauthorized occupations on land dedicated to pilgrim welfare will be cleared decisively to construct public utilities and facilitate smoother darshan.

For millions across India, Dwarka holds immense sacred significance as one of the ancient Char Dham pilgrimage sites and the legendary golden kingdom ruled by Lord Krishna. While mainland Dwarka houses the famous Dwarkadhish Temple, the island of Bet Dwarka located off the coast in the Gulf of Kutch is revered in Hindu mythology as the actual residential abode where Lord Krishna resided with his family.

According to ancient tradition, Bet Dwarka is also the sacred site where Lord Krishna reunited with his impoverished childhood friend, Sudama. As the story goes, Sudama brought a humble gift of beaten rice wrapped in a piece of cloth. Touched by his selfless devotion, Lord Krishna warmly embraced his friend and bestowed immense prosperity upon him. The island's name itself, Bet (or Bhent), signifies this divine gift, and to this day, offering rice at the Bet Dwarka shrine remains a deeply cherished tradition among visiting pilgrims.

Beyond its spiritual heritage, the project integrates eco-tourism development along the island's coastal belt. Plans are underway to showcase the region's marine ecosystems, coral reefs, and water sports, creating new economic opportunities for local business, hospitality, and transport sectors while preserving the cultural and natural environment of Devbhumi Dwarka.