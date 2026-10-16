"Why Not Go To Approved Sites?" Delhi Traders' Body To Protesters

Keep away from their place of work is the message from a Delhi traders' body to political parties and other agitators as businesses were forced to shut amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral malpractices in the heart of Delhi.

The New Delhi Traders Association has asked the protesters not to clog Connaught Place, a major shopping hub in the city center that is on the way to Jantar Mantar, for their protests and asked them to hold demonstrations elsewhere.

The appeal comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.

READ | Delhi's Central Park In Connaught Place To Remain Shut On October 16-17 Due To CJP March

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on people to assemble at the park with the national flag.

"Dear all political parties and protesters, we respect your right to protest and raise your voice, but CP is not your stage, it's our workplace," the traders' association said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday issued a public notice that Central Park in Connaught Place shall remain closed to the general public on Friday and Saturday

Photo Credit: IANS

A poster it shared on X carried the text: "You protest for a better tomorrow, don't kill our today."

Just this week, Jantar Mantar lost its status as a key protest site in Delhi. The Delhi Police order dated October 11 named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as venues for protests, adding that a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) for holding protests at the three new locations would be issued separately.

READ | Jantar Mantar Blocked, New Sites Could Burn A Hole In Protesters' Pockets

"They have a right to protest. We have a right to livelihood. Why don't they go and protest at the approved protest sites," the traders' body said.

The traders' body underlined that "Connaught Place is a market area, not a protest site".

"Please let us earn our livelihood peacefully. Festive season has started, don't disturb the market area of CP, don't disrupt public services. It causes inconvenience to public at large and results in loss of business and government revenue loss," the traders' body said.

The traders' body said protests over the past three weeks have affected their sales, disrupted the livelihoods of shopkeepers, waiters, drivers, vendors and other staff, and caused road closures and traffic disruptions.

They said the demonstrations made it difficult for people to go to work and earn, while keeping tourists and families away from public space.

"Protest anywhere but CP please," a message read. "Let's keep Connaught Place alive," read another.

