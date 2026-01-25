Republic Day 2026: Why The Flag Is Unfurled, Not Hoisted

As the country prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, people come together to honour the Constitution, which came into force in 1950. The grand event is marked by parades, colourful state tableaus, and Air Force displays.

Amid all the celebrations, one question that people often ask about the Tricolour is: Should it be hoisted or unfurled?

On Republic Day, the National Flag is unfurled. It's hoisted on Independence Day. While people often use the two words interchangeably, they are different.

The difference between unfurling and hoisting the flag

Unfurling means the flag is already tied at the top of the flagpole. During the ceremony, it is spread out fully so that all its colours are clearly visible. On Republic Day, this is done by the President of India during the parade.

Hoisting means raising the flag from the bottom of the pole to the top. The flag starts at the base and is pulled up until it reaches the top, where it flies. This is done by the Prime Minister of India on Independence Day.

Republic Day 2026: Unfurling ceremony

The flag unfurling ceremony on Republic Day is usually held around 9 am at Kartavya Path, minutes before the Republic Day parade begins. The President of India unfurls the flag, followed by the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and a 21-gun salute by the Indian Army Regiment of Artillery.

After this, the parade showcasing the armed forces, cultural tableaux, and performances of various states gets underway.

Republic Day 2026: Chief Guests

This year's event will have top European Union leaders, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as the chief guests.

The theme this year is "Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka Mantra: Atma Nirbhar Bharat."