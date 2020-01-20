CRPF's All-Woman Biker Squad To Make Debut On Republic Day

The team rehearses for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. (PTI)

An all-woman biker contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will make its debut and showcase daredevil stunts at the Republic Day parade this year, officials said on Monday.

The 65-member team will display its acrobatic skills on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles towards the end of the over 90-minute-long parade.

"It will be the first time that our women bikers are going to be a part of the Republic Day parade. This squad was raised in 2014 as part of our commitment to involving women in all spheres of duties rendered by us," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran told news agency PTI.

The contingent will be commanded by Inspector Seema Nag, who is posted with the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

The RAF is the special anti-riots combat unit of the Central Reserve CRPF), which is the world's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks. The members of the squad have been specially chosen by CRPF trainers and are in the age group of 25 to 30.

They are drawn from various combat ranks of the force, another official said.

This women bikers team, the official said, had performed at the birth anniversary celebrations of country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 last year at Kevadia in Gujarat. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At this year's parade, the all-woman contingent is expected to present as many as nine acts of daring bike riding and conclude by forming a human pyramid on multiple motorcycles. At the 2018 parade, an all-woman team from the Border Security Force (BSF) had made a similar debut.

Traditionally, the BSF and the Army's bike-borne daredevils end the Republic Day parade every alternate year.