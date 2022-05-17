Rename Aurangabad Airport After Chhatrapati Sambhaji: Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai has met Aviation Minister J Scindia in this regard

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai has asked the Union civil aviation ministry to name Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji, an official here said on Tuesday.

In a release, he said the state minister made the demand during his meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Rajiv Bhawan in New Delhi, adding that Desai was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad.

Desai, who is the guardian minister of Aurangabad, also told the minister the Maharashtra legislature had passed such a demand unanimously earlier, the official said.

Scindia has assured that his ministry will look into all demands pertaining to Aurangabad airport, including increased connectivity to other cities as well as installing a statue of Sambhaji, the official said.

Desai said there must be a service in the morning between Mumbai and Aurangabad to give a boost to business and tourism in Marathwada's largest city, he said.

The runway here needs to be expanded and the local administration will acquire land, the official said quoting the state minister.

