Fingers Chopped, Wrist Slashed: Auto Driver Killed In Front Of Minor Sons

A three-year-old boy and his 13-year-old brother stood in horror as half a dozen men attacked and tortured their father in Maharashtra, allegedly over an old business dispute. The brutality did not end there. The attackers chopped off the fingers of Syed Imran Shafiq and slashed his wrist, before stabbing him to death.

The incident occurred near the railway station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Wednesday when the victim had gone out with his children. A car intercepted his auto in the Silk Mill Colony area. Around five or six people stepped out of it and dragged the victim and his children out. What followed was pure horror.

The suspects attacked Shafiq with weapons in front of his young children. To save himself, he tried to snatch their weapons, but it didn't work. The attackers chopped off his fingers, slit his right wrist, and hit him multiple times on the head and neck.

They then stabbed him multiple times and left him to die under a foot overbridge.

The police suspect that an old rivalry over a gas business dispute led to the murder. Promptly, they arrested three suspects within nine hours.

The main suspect, Mujeeb Don, has several cases filed against him, police said, adding that the two other arrested men were Mujeeb's brother, Saddam Hussain Moinuddin, and his brother-in-law, Sheikh Irfan Sheikh Suleman.