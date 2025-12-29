Maharashtra Woman Demands Wedding Gifts Back, Husband, His Sister Kill Her

A 35-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Palghar was allegedly killed by her husband and sister-in-law for demanding the return of the gifts she received from her in-laws, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Kalpana Soni, married Mahesh Soni in 2015 and lived with him and her in-laws in Virar.

She was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment by her in-laws, which often led to arguments, senior police officer Prakash Kawale said.

During a fight on Saturday, she said she would leave the house and demanded the return of her 'stridhan' (movable or immovable assets that a woman receives before, during, or after marriage from parents or in-laws).

Angry with her demand, 38-year-old Mahesh and his sister, Deepali Soni, allegedly attacked Kalpana on the head with a sharp weapon, Kawale said.

Neighbours then rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The accused reportedly told the police that Kalpana died after a fall in the washroom. However, doctors confirmed that the death was due to severe beatings.

The couple has a 7-year-old daughter, who was not at home at the time of the incident.

A murder case has been filed against Mahesh and Deepali, and they have been remanded in police custody till January 2.