Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Maharashtra Man Kills Minor Fiancee After Fight, Arrested

On Tuesday, when the victim's parents had gone to their farm, the accused came to her house where they had some discussion which escalated into a fight

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Maharashtra Man Kills Minor Fiancee After Fight, Arrested
The accused was arrested on Wednesday, a police official said.
  • A 22-year-old man allegedly strangulated his 17-year-old fiancee to death after fight in Maharashtra's Palghar
  • The incident took place on Tuesday at Bivaldhar village in Jawhar area. The accused was arrested on Wednesday
  • The accused has been charged under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A 22-year-old man allegedly strangulated his 17-year-old fiancee to death after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Bivaldhar village in Jawhar area, they said, adding the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

The man was in love with the victim and they had been engaged. He used to visit her frequently, Jawhar's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sameer S Maher said.

On Tuesday, when the victim's parents had gone to their farm, the accused came to her house where they had some discussion which escalated into a fight.

The man allegedly strangulated the victim to death and left the house, the official said.

Some neighbours later learnt about the incident and alerted the local police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said.

After a search, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and charged under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Man Kills Minor Fiancee, Maharashtra's Palghar Murder, Murder After Quarrel
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com