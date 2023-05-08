Relatives Of Rape Accused Manhandle UP Woman Cop, Arrested: Police

An FIR has been registered in the matter and all the accused were arrested, they added.

Five family members of a rape accused have been arrested for allegedly manhandling a woman constable and tearing her uniform inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Shishgarh police station when the relatives of Shabbu (23) created a ruckus over his arrest in a rape case on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said.

The family alleged that Shabbu was falsely implicated in the case, he said.

On March 20, a complaint was filed against Shabbu by the father of the rape victim, he said.

Shabbu's family members -- Shabbar, Shahnaj, Tarannum, Fooljahan and Shaidan -- tried to flee the police station with him and manhandled a woman constable and tore her uniform during the altercation, Mr Agarwal said.

The situation was brought to control after other police personnel intervened and caught hold of the five people, police said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and all the accused were arrested, they added.

