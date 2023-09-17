Regional Parties Push For Women's Reservation Bill At All-Party Meeting

The all-party meeting was called a day ahead of the special session of parliament (ANI)

Several regional parties, including the BJD and the BRS, pushed for the tabling of the women's reservation bill in Parliament as the government held an all-party meeting this evening, a day ahead of the five-day special session.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said his party will raise issues like price rise, unemployment, social conflict, and the Manipur situation during the all-party meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi represented the government in the meeting.

The BJD and the BRS leaders said they will push for the tabling and passage of the women's reservation bill in the five-day session.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former prime minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, DMK's Kanimozhi, TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Sanjay Singh, BJD's Sasmit Patra, BRS' K Keshava Rao, YSR Congress Party's V Vijayasai Reddy, RJD's Manoj Jha and JD(U)'s Anil Hegde and SP's Ram Gopal Yadav were among those who attended the meeting.

