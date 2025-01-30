Government Convenes All-Party Meet Ahead Of Budget Session

The government on Thursday convened a meeting of floor leaders of all political parties ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

The session commences on Friday with the address of the president to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The first leg of the session will conclude on February 13 and the second leg will continue from March 10. The session will conclude on April 4.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing the customary meet which is convened to inform political parties about the government's legislative agenda and to seek their inputs on the issues they wold like to raise during the session.

Several leaders, including BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda, Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, T R Baalu of the DMK, Sudip Bandhyopadhyay and Derek O' Brien of the TMC are attending the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present.

