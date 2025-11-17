"Who Gave Order?" NDTV Confronts Red Fort Blast Accused Outside Delhi Court

Delhi blast accused, Amir Rashid Ali, the first to be arrested in the case by the country's anti-terror agency NIA, was sent to 10-day custody by a court on Monday.

Amir Rashid Ali owned the Hyundai i20 car involved in the blast near Red Fort last week, which killed 13 people. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday and was produced before the principal district and sessions judge in Delhi.

NDTV confronted Ali as he was escorted out of the court by security forces, asking, "Who gave you the order to carry out the attack?"

Ali, whose face was covered, looked into the camera but didn't reply.

NIA given 10-day custody of Delhi 10/11 blast conspirator



NDTV's @AaquilJameel confronts Aamir when he was produced in court today pic.twitter.com/azEOiDLpoh — NDTV (@ndtv) November 17, 2025

Thirteen people were killed and several others injured after the i20 car exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10.

The NIA said the investigations revealed that Ali, a resident of Samboora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore, conspired with the "suicide bomber", Umar Un Nabi, to "unleash the terror attack".

He had come to Delhi to allegedly facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a "vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED)" to trigger the blast, the federal probe agency said in an official statement on Sunday.

The NIA also forensically established the identity of the driver as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and an assistant professor in the general medicine department of Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad.

The agency also seized another vehicle belonging to Umar. The NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast.

The NIA said it is working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and various sister agencies across states.

It also said it is pursuing multiple leads to "unearth the larger conspiracy" behind the "bombing" and identify others involved in the case.

Umar also had links to a "white collar" terror module that was busted with the recovery of explosives, mainly from Faridabad, before the blast in Delhi.