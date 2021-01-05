Ready To Roll Out Vaccine Within 10 Days From Authorisation Date: Centre

Oxford Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, have received emergency approval.

The Covid-19 vaccine can be rolled out within 10 days from the emergency use authorisation date, based on dry run feedback, the government said today, ending speculation about the time frame that started since the drug regulator's announcement on Sunday.

Oxford Institute's Covishield, which is being developed by the Pune-based Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, have received emergency approval.

Today's announcement by the government came amid the growing number of the highly infectious strain of mutant Covid that is reaching India with people returning from the United Kingdom. So far, 58 people have tested positive for the new strain.