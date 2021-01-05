SMS, Aadhaar, DigiLocker: New Details On Covid Vaccination Drive

Coronavirus: COVID-19 vaccination will start anytime soon; India has cleared two vaccines

Aadhaar authentication and SMS confirming vaccination in at least 12 languages are some of the features of the CoWIN app that India is developing to inoculate millions of people against COVID-19. Short for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, the CoWIN app and its ecosystem will be used to manage and scale up the massive vaccination drive amid the pandemic. India has cleared two vaccines for emergency use – Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield developed by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The government has prioritised groups who will get the vaccine first, including doctors, healthcare workers, police and others engaged directly in fighting COVID-19.