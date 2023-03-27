Gangster Atiq Ahmed On Way To UP, Sister Says 'Worried About His Safety'

Atiq Ahmed had alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to kill him.

A day after Uttar Pradesh Police took gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in custody to take him from a jail in Gujarat to Prayagraj, his sister said they are ready to accept all judgement and are only worried about his safety.

The police convoy carrying Atiq Ahmed entered Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Monday. He is to be produced in a special court tomorrow for a verdict in a kidnapping case.

"We are ready to accept all the judgement. We are worried about his (Atiq Ahmed's) safety. We are following him from Rajasthan," said Ayesha Noori, his sister.

Atiq Ahmed was brought out of Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad on Sunday by a 45-member team of UP police is now on his way to the Prayagraj Jail.

He had yesterday expressed fear that he might be killed by the police on his way to Prayagraj.

Stepping out of Sabarmati jail, Ahmed told reporters a conspiracy has been hatched to kill him on the pretext of following court orders.

"Court ke kandhe par rakhkar hume maarna chah rahe hai (they are using the court's orders as a pretext to get him killed)," Atiq Ahmed said as he was being escorted to a police van.

Ahmed is the main accused in the killing of Umesh Pal and his two security personnel in Prayagraj on February 24. Mr Pal was the prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma on Sunday said Ahmed will be produced before a court on Tuesday in connection with a kidnapping case, the verdict of which is slated to be pronounced on the same day.

"The court has fixed March 28 as the date for pronouncing the verdict in the kidnapping case...All accused have to be produced before the court in this matter. To produce mafia Atiq Ahmed, an accused in this case, a police team has been sent to Sabarmati jail," he said.

DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said that preparations have been made for Ahmed in the Prayagraj jail. He will be kept in a high-security barrack with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

"Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras," Mr Kumar said.

"The Prayagraj Jail office and Jail headquarters will monitor him round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail," he added.

According to the UP police's detailed plan for the trip, they have chosen a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi to bring back the gangster. The journey will take more than 30 hours.