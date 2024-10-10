Ratan Tata To Get State Funeral, Day Of Mourning Declared In Maharashtra

The cremation will take place in the Worli area later in the day.

Industrialist Ratan Tata, who died at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, will be cremated with full state honours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced. The state government has also declared a day of mourning on Thursday to honour the late industrialist.

Mr Shinde announced that the national flag will be flown at half-mast across government offices in Maharashtra as a mark of respect. Entertainment events scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled.

Mr Tata's body will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai's Nariman Point from 10 am to 4 pm today, where people can pay their last respects. The cremation will take place in the Worli area later in the day.

Chief Minister Shinde called Mr Tata an "ideal amalgamation of ethics and entrepreneurship". "He was a role model for future generations of entrepreneurs and a symbol of India's industrial growth," said Mr Shinde.

खो गया देश का अनमोल रत्न



रतनजी टाटा नैतिकता और उद्यमशीलता के अपूर्व और आदर्श संगम थे.लगभग 150 वर्षों की उत्कृष्टता और अखंडता की परंपरा वाले टाटा ग्रुप की कमान सफलतापूर्वक संभालने वाले रतनजी टाटा एक जीवित किवदंती थे.उन्होंने समय-समय पर जिस निर्णय क्षमता और मानसिक दृढ़ता का परिचय…

"Everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack. His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours," Mr Shinde added.

Mr Tata, who took over the reins of the Tata Group in 1991, was instrumental in the conglomerate's acquisition of international firms such as Corus and Jaguar Land Rover. He expanded the group's influence across multiple sectors, from steel and automotive to information technology. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Mr Tata retired in 2012 but continued to guide the group and remained active in philanthropy.

His death has drawn an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mr Tata as a visionary business leader and a compassionate soul. Business leaders Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, and Sundar Pichai also shared their condolences.