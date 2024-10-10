'We Talked About...': Sundar Pichai Recalls Last Meeting With Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata was among India's most respected industralists, who took the Tata Group to new heights

As tributes poured in to honour legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took to social media to remember his "business and philanthropic legacy".

Recalling his interaction with Mr Tata, Mr Pichai said the Tata Group Chairman Emeritus "deeply cared about making India better". He said they talked about Google's autonomous driving technology Waymo and his vision was "inspiring to hear". He added that the 86-year-old was " instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India".

Among other business leaders who remembered him were Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka.

Mr Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate, breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 9, 2024

He was born on December 28, 1937 in Mumbai. Educated at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, the veteran industrialist worked on the shop floor at the family-run group after returning to India in 1962. He gained experience in several Tata Group firms before being named director in charge of one of them, the National Radio and Electronics Co. in 1971.

He became chairman of Tata Industries a decade later and in 1991 took over as the chairman of the Tata Group from his uncle, JRD, who had been in charge for more than half a century.

Under his stewardship, the conglomerate embarked on a massive expansion drive, snapping iconic British assets including steelmaker Corus and luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover. Its two-and-half-dozen listed firms now make coffee and cars, salt and software, steel and power, run airlines and introduced India's first super app.

After his retirement in 2012, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Mr Tata was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.