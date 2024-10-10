When Ratan Tata Flew An F-16 Fighter Jet Over Bengaluru Skies

Speaking to NDTV shortly after his flight, Ratan Tata couldn't contain his excitement.

In February 2007, Ratan Tata took to the skies in a high-speed adventure that few would ever experience. At the Aero India Show held in Bengaluru, Mr Tata, 69 at the time, was invited by US defence contractor Lockheed Martin to co-pilot an F-16 fighter jet.

Known for his aviation skills, Mr Tata, who held licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, seized the opportunity to co-pilot the combat aircraft. Under the guidance of a seasoned Lockheed Martin pilot, he took over the controls during the half-hour flight. Soaring through clear skies and reaching altitudes as low as 500 feet, Mr Tata's experience was described as nothing short of "exhilarating."

"You end up feeling very timid. We did a few things when the commander took over and did some roles, and all of it was very exciting. We went down to around 500 ft of the deck and it flew around the topography, and it's just unbelievable because you just climb over a hill and come down, turn on your side or turn over. It's just unbelievable," Mr Tata told NDTV.

The Lockheed Martin pilot, who guided Mr Tata through the flight, shared the excitement. "He was absolutely thrilled. The highlight was when we flew at low altitudes-around 500 feet-at 600 knots. You get a real sense of how fast this aircraft can move," the pilot recalled.

On landing, Mr Tata was greeted by Lockheed Martin officials who presented him with a miniature replica of the F-16. The American defence giant was at the time competing for a major multi-billion-dollar defence contract with India.

But the F-16 wasn't Mr Tata's only airborne conquest that week. The very next day, he took to the skies once more - this time in Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet. Larger and more powerful than the F-16, the F-18 is a key asset in the US Navy's aircraft carrier operations. For Mr Tata, who has long harboured a passion for aviation, flying two of the world's most advanced fighter jets back-to-back was a dream come true.

Mr Tata died at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday and will be cremated with full state honours today.