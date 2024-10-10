'Thank You For Thinking Of Me': Ratan Tata's Last Social Media Post

Ratan Tata dies at 86

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who put the Indian conglomerate on the global stage with a string of high-profile acquisitions, has died, Tata Group said in a statement late on Wednesday night. He was 86.

Just two days ago, on Monday, the industrialist had in a social media post debunked the rumours circulating around his health, with a message for his followers: "Thank you for thinking of me".

"I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. I remain in good spirits..." Mr Tata had said in his social media post.

"I request the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation," the 86-year-old had said in his last social media post.

Announcing the death, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, hailed the industrialist's unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said Mr Chandrasekaran.

"For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," he added.

Drawing on Mr Tata's dedication to philanthropy, Mr Chandrasekaran, said "from education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come".

As news spread, tributes poured in from friends, fellow industrialist and film stars.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said he was unable to accept Tata's absence and all that could be done now was to emulate his example.

Industrialist Gautam Adan said "legends like him never fade away".

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka hailed the industrialist as a "beacon of integrity".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the tycoon as a "compassionate soul" and said he "provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest business houses".

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared," the Prime Minister said in a series of posts on X.

Ratan Tata became chairman of the $100 billion steel-to-software conglomerate in 1991 and ran the group founded by his great-grandfather more than a hundred years ago until 2012.

He founded telecommunications company Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took IT company Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004.

Long after retirement, Mr Tata remained a popular figure on social media, with heartfelt posts about animal rights (particularly dogs) and appeals to Indian citizens.