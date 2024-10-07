Ratan Tata On Health Concerns: 'There Is No Cause Of Concern'

Ratan Tata on Monday afternoon played down fears over his medical condition after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital early this morning after a sharp drop in his blood pressure. "There is no cause of concern..." he said on Instagram.

"I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. I remain in good spirits..." Mr Tata said in his social media post.

"I request the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation," the 86-year-old said.

A similar post was made on X, with the message "Thank you for thinking of me".

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

An industrialist, humanist, philanthropist, and national icon, Mr Tata is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, who founded a small business that is now one of the world's largest corporations, with interests across the automotive, aerospace and defence, information technology, steel, real estate, financial services and investments, and aviation, e-commerce, and tourism sectors.

Mr Tata was twice the Chairperson of the Tata Group conglomerate, from 1991 to 2012 and from 2016 to 2017. Although he has long since stepped back from the company's day-to-day running, he continues to head its charitable trusts. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second- highest civilian honour. He received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest, in 2000.

Since his (second) retirement, Mr Tata has become a popular figure on social media, with heartfelt posts about animal rights (particularly dogs) and appeals to Indian citizens.

In fact, with over 13 million followers on X and nearly 10 million on Instagram, he is the 'most followed entrepreneur' in India, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023.