'Unable To Accept...': Anand Mahindra Remembers Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata died at the age of 86.

Condolences poured in as the Tata Group announced that its chairman emeritus and one of India's most illustrious industrialists, Ratan Tata, has died. Leading business figures described Tata as a titan of industry and said his mentorship and guidance would be missed.

Taking to X, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said he was unable to accept Tata's absence and all that could be done now was to emulate his example.

"I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable," Mr Mahindra wrote.

"With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community," he added.

Terming Tata a legend, Mr Mahindra said his contributions will not be forgotten.

"Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die... Om Shanti," he wrote.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that Tata was a visionary who embodied the spirit of India.

"India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti," Mr Adani said.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka wrote that the clock had stopped ticking with the death of one of India's most respected businessmen and described Tata as a "beacon of integrity".

"The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P," he posted on X.

Mr Goenka's thoughts were echoed by Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who said she was blessed to have known Tata.

"This is the saddest news - he was the tallest business icon. I was blessed to have known him. What a great man & a great mind. Om Shanthi," she wrote and then posted a photo of herself with Tata, saying that she would cherish it forever.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said Ratan Tata's leadership ensured that the group's growth continued apace while staying true to its moral compass.

"For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," he said in a statement.

Ratan Tata became chairman of the $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate, founded by his great-grandfather, in 1991 and remained in the post until 2012, taking charge again for a year in 2016. He was awarded India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.