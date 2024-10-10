Ratan Tata Dies - 'Legends Like Him Never Fade Away': Gautam Adani Mourns Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata died at 86.

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman has died, the Tata Group said in a statement late on Wednesday. He was 86. The news has been met with an outpouring of tributes and poignant memories from industrialists, politicians and other high-profile figures.

"Legends like him never fade away," wrote Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group on X.

"India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away," he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "extremely pained" over the death of Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons.

"My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

His industry colleagues, Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra, also remembered the "titan". "I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata," wrote Mr Mahindra.

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.



India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.



"The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy," wrote Mr Goenka.

The Congress also condoled the death of Ratan Tata, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he was a man with a vision "who has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy".