'Ratan Tata Was Visionary Business Leader, Extraordinary Human': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the death of Ratan Tata, one of the country's top industrialists, calling him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being".

"He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," read PM Modi's post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ratan Tata, 86, died in Mumbai today after a long ailment.

In his message Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan described him as "a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation".

"Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come,' he added.