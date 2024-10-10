Ratan Tata Dies At 86: Updates: India Loses An Industry Titan

Ratan Tata reportedly breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a philanthropist, died on October 9. He was 86. He was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in a critical condition, where he breathed his last. Several politicians and industry leaders have expressed shock and grief over RatanTata's death.
In a statement, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on Mr Tata's death. He called him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being".
Updates on Ratan Tata death:
Ratan Tata dies: Anand Mahindra said he was "unable to accept" Tata's absence
"I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable," said Anand Mahindra.
Ratan Tata death: Cong condoles Ratan Tata's death
The Congress on Wednesday condoled the death of Ratan Tata, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he was a man with a vision "who has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy".
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed sadness over Tata's death, saying that in his passing away "we have lost an invaluable son of India".
Ratan Tata's death: Industrialists remember the national icon
Ratan Tata dies: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi mourns the industrialist
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi condoled the death of industrilist Ratan Tata who died on Wednesday evening.
"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ratan Tata ji. He exemplified ethical leadership, always placing the welfare of the country and its people above all else. His kindness, humility, and passion for making a difference will be remembered forever," she wrote on X.
Ratan Tata's life in pictures
Ratan Tata's death: India has lost its accomplished son, says Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari condoled the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, saying the country has lost an ideal and accomplished son. Tata, 86, breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital late Wednesday night.
Ratan Tata Dies: Industrialist's love for dogs
Ratan Tata dies: "Extremely pained," says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief on the death of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who died at the Breach Candy Hospital following age-related health conditions.
"My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister wrote on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the death of Ratan Tata, one of the country's top industrialists, calling him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being".
"He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," read PM Modi's post on X, formerly Twitter. Read more.
"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.
For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.
Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction.
On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.
N Chandrasekaran
Chairman
Tata Sons"