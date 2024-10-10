Ratan Tata's Last 'Pet Project': A Small Animal Hospital In Mumbai

The Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital is a five-storey centre that can house almost 200 patients

Industrial Ratan Tata's last 'pet project' months before he died was a hospital for animals in Mumbai. Located in Mahalaxmi, the hospital opened in July and is a five-storey centre that can house almost 200 patients.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, died at 86. Just on Monday, the industrialist in a social media post had dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age.

The animal hospital, which cost Rs 165 crore to construct, is led by British veterinarian Thomas Heathcote.

The project was announced in 2017 and is planned to be housed in Navi Mumbai. However, Tata felt the commute would be cumbersome for pet parents and, hence, moved the hospital to a central location.

Spread over 98,000 square feet, the hospital with 24x7 emergency care, ICUs and HDUs with life support for critically ill and injured animals, advanced diagnostic imaging services, surgery units, speciality treatment (dermatology, dental, ophthalmology, etc), in-house pathology lab and in-patient wards.

On the board of directors is Shantanu Naidu, a general manager in the office of Ratan Tata, who founded the startup, Motopaws, which makes reflective collars for dogs so that they are visible to vehicles at night.

The philanthropist had elaborated that he had to fly a pet to the University of Minnesota for a joint replacement. "But I was too late, and so they froze the dog's joint in a particular position. That experience enabled me to see what a world-class veterinary hospital was equipped to do," he had said.