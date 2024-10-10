Ratan Tata: A Champion Of Dogs And Advocate For Stray Animal Care

One of Ratan Tata's closest companions was a dog named Goa.

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, died on October 9 at the age of 86. Beyond his numerous contributions to the business world, he was known for his deep compassion for dogs, evident not only in his public actions but also personal choices.

On social media, Mr Tata frequently advocated for the welfare of stray dogs, urging people to be sensitive to their needs. He was passionate about finding homes for abandoned pets and ensuring their safety, particularly during the monsoon season, when stray dogs often seek shelter under cars.



One of his posts read, “Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season.”



His empathy extended beyond his words. In one touching incident in 2021, Mr Tata shared a photo of a Taj Hotel employee shielding a dog from the rain by holding an umbrella over its head. He captioned the post, “Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai . Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals.”



Among his many projects, Mr Tata had a vision for the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai (SAHM), a facility equipped with cutting-edge technology to care for animals. This initiative was close to his heart, and his efforts to provide quality care for animals highlighted his dedication to improving the lives of strays and pets alike.



On one occasion, he also posted about his office finding an abandoned dog. He sought the owner or any leads while caring for the injured animal. Sharing a photo of the dog, he wrote, “My office has found an abandoned/lost dog last night at Sion Hospital, Mumbai. If you are his guardian or have any leads, please email reportlostdog@gmail.com with some evidence of ownership. Meanwhile he is in our care and is being treated for his wounds.”



Mr Tata's connection with dogs was deep. In 2018, he was to receive a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Royal Family. The ceremony, organised by King Charles III (then Prince Charles) and hosted by the British Asian Trust, was set to honour Tata for his philanthropic contributions. Although Tata initially confirmed his attendance, he chose to remain at home to care for his sick dog. This story was shared by businessman Suhel Seth, who recalled how Tata explained: “Tango and Tito, my dogs—one of them has fallen terribly ill. I can't leave him and come.”

One of Ratan Tata's closest companions was a dog named Goa. The stray puppy was found in Goa before it came to Bombay House, Tata's corporate headquarters. The dog quickly became a part of Ratan Tata's life, and he shared the story on Instagram, explaining the dog was named after the place where he was found.

In his last social media post on dogs, Tata expressed gratitude to the donors who helped facilitate a blood transfusion for a dog. “I would like to thank the spirit of Mumbai and Casper, Leo, Scooby, Ronny and Ivan for coming forward to donate blood for the patient in crisis. We have a cross match on one of you and hope that the recovery will be quick,” his post read.

Ratan Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago. Soon after his hospitalisation, he had even posted about his health on social media. On October 9, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Ratan Tata's death in a statement.