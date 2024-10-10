'Goa' - Ratan Tata's Dog Came To Pay Last Respects To Him

Ratan Tata has shared his pictures with 'Goa' and other dogs on Instagram.

Industrialist, philanthropist and dog lover, Ratan Tata, died at the age of 86 in Mumbai yesterday. The national flag will be flown at half-mast across government offices in Maharashtra as a mark of respect.

Ratan Tata had a deep compassion for dogs and advocated for the welfare of stray animals. He was passionate about the welfare of abandoned pets and ensuring their safety, particularly during the monsoon season, when stray dogs often seek shelter under cars.

At his funeral, his dog, 'Goa', came to pay his last respects to Mr Tata. There's a story behind why Mr Tata named the dog 'Goa'.

Once, Ratan Tata was in Goa, when a stray dog started accompanying him. He decided to adopt him and bring him to Mumbai. Mr Tata named him 'Goa' and lives in the Bombay House in Mumbai along with other stray dogs. Just like the iconic Taj Hotel, stray dogs are welcomed at the Bombay House - a historic building in the city which serves as the head office of the Tata Group.

Mr Tata's connection with dogs was deep. In 2018, he was to receive a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Royal Family. The ceremony, organised by King Charles III (then Prince Charles) and hosted by the British Asian Trust, was set to honour Tata for his philanthropic contributions. Although Tata initially confirmed his attendance, he chose to remain at home to care for his sick dog. This story was shared by businessman Suhel Seth, who recalled how Tata explained: "Tango and Tito, my dogs-one of them has fallen terribly ill. I can't leave him and come."

Among his many projects, Mr Tata had a vision for the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai (SAHM), a facility equipped with cutting-edge technology to care for animals. This initiative was close to his heart, and his efforts to provide quality care for animals highlighted his dedication to improving the lives of strays and pets alike.

The hospital opened in July and is a five-storey centre that can house almost 200 patients.

The project was announced in 2017 and is planned to be housed in Navi Mumbai. However, Tata felt the commute would be cumbersome for pet parents and, hence, moved the hospital to a central location.